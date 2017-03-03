× Man sentenced to prison for killing roommate in 2014

WHEATON, Ill. (AP) _ A man convicted of killing his roommate during an argument hours after moving into the man’s Naperville townhome in 2014 has been sentenced to 20 years in prison.

Twenty-four-year-old Grant Muren learned his punishment on Thursday. He was found guilty last year of second-degree murder, aggravated arson and residential arson following a bench trial in DuPage County.

Muren’s lawyer had argued at trial that the killing was self-defense.

Prosecutors say Muren beat and strangled 55-year-old Charles Clark after they had a sexual encounter and Clark told Muren to leave the home.

Authorities say the Clark met Muren after the younger man answered Clark’s Craigslist posting for a new roommate. Investigators said that Muren tried to burn a lease agreement and cause an explosion at the home with natural gas.