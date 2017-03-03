× Missouri man charged with raping woman he met on dating app

PLATTE CITY, Mo. (AP) _ A Missouri man is charged with raping a woman he met on a dating app.

A not guilty plea was entered on behalf of 30-year-old Bradley Everhart during his arraignment Thursday in Platte County on a second-degree rape charge. No attorney is listed for him in online court records.

Prosecutors allege the Independence man sexually assaulted the woman in August 2016 after inviting her to his home. They had met through an app called Plenty of Fish.

The woman told investigators she received 45 text messages from Everhart while headed home. Court records say he told police that his ex-girlfriend had sent the messages to get him in trouble and that the alleged victim initiated sex.