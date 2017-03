× Person in custody for fatal hit ‘n run accident

ST. LOUIS COUNTY (KTVI) – St. Louis police have taken a person into custody in connection with a fatal hit and run accident in north city.

The accident happened around 11:40 a.m. in the 4200 block of Natural Bridge Road.

A woman was struck and killed while crossing the street.

The suspected vehicle, a black Chevy Malibu, was found less than a mile away at the 3000 block of Whittier.