Rival high schools partner to help Perryville tornado victims

PERRYVILLE (KTVI) – Rival high schools in Jefferson County joined forces Friday to help people in need following the Perryville tornado.

A March for Hunger food drive for a local pantry has turned into something much bigger. Students at Seckman and Windsor high schools said it's about helping the victims. As the clean up continues, the students are lending a helping hand.

One person was killed, at least a dozen others suffered minor injuries, and 180 homes had some sort of damage.

Dozens of homes were destroyed, with families losing nearly everything.

The annual food drive event is organized by the students to help those in need. When the students heard about the tragedy in Perryville, they decided to send some of the proceeds from Friday’s march to that community.

The group also donated personal hygiene items, cases of water, and gift cards.

A bus took the donated items to Perryville High School for sorting and distribution.