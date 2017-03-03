Seven survive Collinsville house fire; strangers pulled two out through window

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

COLLINSVILLE, IL (KTVI) – Seven people survived a fire that roared through a Collinsville, Illinois home Friday night.

Tammy Atwood was in the home on the corner of Hesperia and Short streets with her family and friends when they noticed the flames around 7:40 p.m.

She said her boyfriend pulled her to the back door to get out but the flames got too high too fast that the others had to look for another way out of the home.

Fire officials at the scene say the people in the home escaped through windows and doors.

Two men in their 20s who did not want to be identified tell Fox 2 that they were driving down the street when they say the house in flames and noticed a few people, including an elderly woman, struggling to get out of a window. They said they ran toward the burning building without hesitation to pull them out of the window.

Atwood is thankful everyone made it out safe, but is distraught over the loss of her home for 20 years and her two cats that she believes did not survive the fire.

Fire officials believe the fire started on the exterior of the home. The cause is under investigation.