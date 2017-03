× SLU cutting staff, admin positions

ST. LOUIS (KTVI) – Saint Louis University is cutting approximately 120 staff and administrator positions.

SLU President Fred Pestello sent a campus-wide email about the cuts Friday.

The affected employees will learn their fate on Tuesday, March 7.

In addition to the cuts, the university is eliminating 130 vacant positions.

The laid off employees will be offered a severance package, insurance, and continued tuition remission.