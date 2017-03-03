× Springfield man charged in death of pregnant girlfriend

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (AP) _ A Springfield man has been charged with killing his pregnant girlfriend after she picked him up from a bar because he was too drunk to drive.

Thirty-three-year-old Derik Osborn was charged Thursday with two counts of second-degree murder and domestic assault in the death of 27-year-old Valerie Williams. No attorney is listed for him in online court records.

The Springfield News-Leader reports that Osborn told police he pushed Williams out of the car after she picked him up and that the fight resumed at their apartment. Williams wasn’t breathing when police responded early Wednesday and died at a hospital. She’d suffered a head injury, a lacerated liver and was 16 weeks pregnant.

Court documents say the couple had recently reconciled and that Osborn had a history of domestic violence.

Information from: Springfield News-Leader