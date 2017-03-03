STL Moms – Bereaved Parents Workshop

ST. LOUIS, MO (KTVI) – Parents around the country experience tragedy involving their children every day. Whether a parent lost a child to cancer, a tragic car accident or to drugs and alcohol, it is a part of their life that is difficult to talk about.

Bereaved Parents of the USA offers opportunities for parents who have experienced this tragedy to come feel comfort and support during a difficult time. On Saturday, March 11, the St. Louis chapter will be hosting a workshop designed to help parents with coping methods and provide mental and spiritual support.

Interested attendees are asked to register for the workshop by March 4 as well as send a framed picture of their child for display.

Pat Dodd of Bereaved Parents USA St. Louis Chapter joins us for more on their upcoming free workshop.

For more information, visit www.stlmoms.com.

Bereaved Parents of the USA

Saturday, March 11th

9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Machinist Hall

12365 St. Charles Rock Road