Stray Rescue bringing 80 dogs to St. Louis from Louisiana

ST. LOUIS, MO (KTVI)-About 80 dogs at risk of being put down are on their way to St. Louis Friday (March 3). The St. Landry Parish Animal Control became overcrowded and overwhelmed with the dogs following a recent tornado, massive flooding and dog fighting rings.

Last month, they put out a plea for help on Facebook, and Randy Grim of Stray Rescue in St. Louis answered the call. He drove to Louisiana to pick up the dogs and bring them back here.

Originally, Grim only planned to take 40 dogs but then saw their plight and decided to take closer to 80.

"Once you're here, it's hard not to say you want to take everybody," he said.

The dogs should be back in St. Louis Friday evening. Grim says Stray Rescue needs more foster homes for the rescued dogs.