Troy, Illinois residents cautioned over hail damage solicitors

TROY, IL (KTVI) – A word of warning to hail victims in Troy, Illinois following this week’s bout of severe weather.

City authorities have received many complaints about door-to-door solicitation from roofing and home repair contractors.

Officials estimate as many as 1,200 homes were in the storm’s path, causing more than $20 million of damage.

Troy police are strictly enforcing the permit policy and want residents to call them if they feel a person is working or soliciting without a permit.