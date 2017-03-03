University City police still searching for clues to Jewish cemetery vandalism

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

UNIVERSITY CITY, MO (KTVI) – Investigators with the University City Police Department want to know if Juan Thompson may be connected to the recent vandalism at a local Jewish cemetery.

Thompson, 31, is accused of making anti-Semitic bomb threats at Jewish institutions across the country.

On Sunday, Thompson tweeted about vandalism at Jewish cemeteries:

And ppl says Jews don't face bigotry and violence. How would you feel if nasty white ppl destroyed MLK's gravesite? #philadelphia — Juan M. Thompson (@JuanMThompson) February 26, 2017

He was referring to the copycat Jewish cemetery vandalism case that followed the one in University City.

One of the bomb threats he’s accused of making at Jewish centers came the same day as the vandalism in University City. He’s accused making two anti-Semitic threats the next day.

When there’s a guy from St. Louis accused of these crimes around the same time as the discovery of 154 overturned headstones at the historic Chessed Shel Emeth Jewish Cemetery in University City, police have to check it out. Detectives said they’re also reviewing more than 100 hours of surveillance video from buildings surrounding the cemetery.

“Detectives are reviewing the video frame-by-frame,” said University City Police Captain Frederick Lemons. “Since there are multiple angles with multiple businesses, this is something meticulous that we have to go through. We’re looking at all aspects. We’ve reached out to the FBI to interview Juan Thompson, so we’re trying to work that out with them at this time. We don’t have any physical evidence linking him to this particular crime.”

“The way these stories are coming out, I don’t rule out anything,” said Karen Aroesty of the Anti-Defamation League. “I think in the end until we have all the facts we know are actual relevant facts, I’ll just leave it all up to the really vigilant work of the U-City police.”

Police reiterated the Anti-Defamation League’s $10,000 reward in cemetery case and urged anyone with information to call the University City Police Department.