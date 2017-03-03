Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS (KTVI)-Looking for some fun events this weekend? Meteorologist Angela Hutti has some ideas for you and your family.

Weekends On The Web: Saturday & Sunday, March 4-5, 2017

Missouri Valley Conference Men’s Basketball Tournament

Date: Saturday & Sunday, March 4-5 Venue: Scottrade Center, Downtown St. Louis, MO

Saturday: 1:00pm, Sunday: 2:30pm Session tickets: $104.00

Scottrade Center proudly welcomes back the 2017 State Farm Missouri Valley Conference Men’s Basketball Tournament March 2-5!

http://www.mvc-sports.com/mbasketball/news/2016-17/9323/2017-state-farm-mvc-mens-basketball-tournament/#.WLJUrlXyuHt

Bass Pro: Next Generation Weekend

Date: Saturday & Sunday, March 4-5 Venue: Bass Pro Shop, St. Charles, MO

Time: Noon–5pm both days

Trout season just opened! Kids can test their skills in the catch & release pond. There will be a special kids’ workshop on Saturday and 2:30pm and kids crafts both days. There will also be a Women’s Fishing Workshop on Saturday at 1:30pm.

http://www.basspro.com/webapp/

Anniversary of the Dred Scott Decision

Date: Saturday & Sunday, March 4-5 Venue: Old Courthouse, downtown St. Louis

Events to commemorate enslaved African American Dred Scott’s historic suit for freedom, which he launched in 1846. The case’s lower court trials were heard in 1847 and 1850 at the Old Courthouse.

Dred Scott Portrait Painting: Saturday and Sunday: 1:00pm

Discover important history contributing to the American Civil War while creating art. Visitors will work with Park Ranger Tony Gilpin, a professional artist, to contribute to an oil painting of Dred Scott and learn about Mr. Scott’s lawsuit for freedom from slavery.

In one of the Old Courthouse’s restored courtrooms, park rangers will facilitate a mock trial, and participants will read printed scripts, taking on the roles of the people involved in the 1850 trial.

http://www.gatewayarch.com/experience/old-courthouse.aspx

PNC Arts Alive New Dance Horizons V: Women Who Inspire

Date: Saturday, March 4 Venue: Touhill P.A.C., UMSL Campus

Shows: 2p, 8p Tickets: $20.00

New Dance Horizons V: Women Who Inspire explores women of all periods, from all backgrounds, and in all fields who consciously and positively influenced the world as we know it. Presented and produced by Dance St. Louis, four nationally reputed choreographers set original dance works on three local professional dance companies.

https://www.touhill.org/events/detail/ndhv-17