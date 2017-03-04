22 World War II and Korean War veterans take part in Honor Flight to Washington, D.C.

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS LAMBERT INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT (KTVI) – A sea of American flags line the southwest gate area at St. Louis Lambert International Airport Saturday. The flags are to welcome home 22 Korean and World War II veterans back home from Washington, D.C.

They were part of this year's first greater St. Louis honor flight.

The veterans will land at Lambert just after 8 pm tonight and will be welcomed home with a brief ceremony filled with family, friends and those wishing to show their thanks to these brave men.

Fox 2 has been keeping up with their trip since they left St. Louis Saturday morning and one of best pictures from the trip is a Korean War vet recognizing his own face on the Korean War veteran’s memorial in Washington dc. That is really what the honor flight program is all about; to allow senior military veterans to get to Washington, D.C. to experience the memorials that have been built in their honor.

Since the program started in 2008, more than 1,500 local veterans have participated. Today's group is the first flight of this year that includes 13 Korean War veterans from the Laclede Groves Senior Community in Webster Groves. That group is making history as the largest group of veterans residing in the same community in the St. Louis area to go on an honor flight.