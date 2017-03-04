× Arby’s/Fox 2 Prep Zone – Friday, March 3, 2107

This is the Arby’s/Fox 2 Prep Zone show for Friday, March 3, 2017.

Segment One features highlights of these high school basketball playoff games.

MICDS vs Parkway Central

(Girls) Parkway Central vs Parkway North

Chaminade vs SLUH

Vianney vs Webster Groves

Hazelwood Central vs Pattonville

(Girls) Edwardsville vs Montini

The second segment of the Arby's/Fox 2 Prep Zone features a conversation with JIm Powers of the High School Sports Caravan. Jim and Fox 2 Sports Anchor Charlie Marlow preview tomorrow's Missouri Class 3 quarterfinal playoff basketball games. Charlie also preview's next week's Mid States High School hockey championship game between SLUH and CBC.