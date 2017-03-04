× Blues Slide Continues, Shut Out by Jets, 3-0

The Blues losing streak has reached five games. Their most recent setback was a 3-0 loss to the Jets in Winnipeg on Friday night. Carter Hutton did his part. The Blues backup goalie stopped 37 of the 38 shots he faced. Winnipeg grabbed a 1-0 first period lead on Blake Wheeler’s power play goal. Hutton shut the door after that stopping every shot after the Wheeler goal, including 19 saves alone in the second period.

The Jets scored two late empty net goals to put the game out of reach as the Blues used a sixth attacker to try and tie the game. Jets goalie Connor Hellebuyck stopped all 29 Blues shots to get the shutout win. In the five game losing streak, the Blues have scored just six goals.