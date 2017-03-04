× Freeman’s 3-pointer lifts Rutgers over Illinois

PISCATAWAY, N.J. (AP) _ DeShawn Freeman scored 21 points and hit a 3-pointer with seven seconds left to lead Rutgers past Illinois 62-59 on Saturday.

Freeman hit the game-winner from the wing, before flinging Tracy Abram’s missed 3-point attempt into the student section.

Illinois led 44-34 after Michael Fink made a 3-pointer with 14:44 to go but Rutgers (14-17, 3-15 Big Ten) rallied, taking a 55-54 lead with five minutes remaining after Corey Sanders scored six straight points.

Malcolm Hill and Maverick Morgan each scored 16 points for Illinois (18-13, 8-10).

Corey Sanders had 17 points for Rutgers.