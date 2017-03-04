× Heron leads Auburn to 89-78 win over Missouri

AUBURN, Ala. (AP) _ Mustapha Heron scored 20 points to lead Auburn to an 89-78 victory Saturday over Missouri in the regular-season finale for both teams.

Auburn (18-13, 7-11 Southeastern Conference) built a 20-point lead in the first half and shot a season-best 56.1 percent.

Heron missed only his seventh and final shot and made all three of his 3-point attempts to help hand Missouri(7-23, 2-16) its sixth straight loss. The two teams will meet again in the first round of the SEC Tournament.

T.J. Dunans scored 16 points before fouling out when he and Jordan Geist were called for a double technical late after jawing at each other. Danjel Purifoy made 5 of 7 shots for 13 points. Anfernee McLemore had eight points, six rebounds and four blocked shots.

Kevin Puryear led Missouri with 19 points despite 4-of-14 shooting and grabbed eight rebounds. He made 10 of 12 free throws. Terrence Phillips scored 15. Geist made four 3-pointers and scored 13 points, along with five assists. Jordan Barnett added 12 points.