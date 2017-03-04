Illinois inmate mistakenly released captured in Georgia

CHICAGO (AP) _ An Illinois man accused in a 2012 Chicago expressway killing and mistakenly released from state custody last month has been captured in Georgia.

A Cook County Sheriff’s Office statement Saturday says authorities found Garrett Glover in Atlanta’s suburb of Lithonia late Friday. He was at the apartment of a relative’s girlfriend.

The 29-year-old is awaiting trial in the shooting of 25-year-old Larry Porter. The sheriff’s office says he’ll be extradited to Cook County to face additional charges of escape.

Illinois’ Department of Corrections released him on parole in an unrelated case, saying it wasn’t informed he should be held. It released him Feb. 24 after he’d been sentenced to two years for a 2014 attempted armed robbery. For that crime, he’d already spent more time behind bars than his sentence.