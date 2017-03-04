× Korean War veterans depart St. Louis to visit war memorials in D.C

ST. LOUIS, MO (KTVI) – Saturday, March 4, thirteen Korean War veterans will represent St. Louis on the St. Louis Honor Flight to Washington D.C. Each of the veterans are residents from the Laclede Groves Senior Living Community in Webster Groves.

The Honor Flight Network began in 2005, flying World War II veterans and their guardians to Washington D.C. in order to see war memorials dedicated to their service and to the their friends who served and passed away. Since, Honor Flight has expanded their program to include veterans from the Vietnam and Korean War as well as veterans from the current wars.

The veterans departed from St. Louis Lambert International Airport Saturday morning on the St. Louis Honor Flight, arrive in D.C. to visit eight different war memorials and will return Saturday evening around 8:10 p.m.

Upon arriving back in St. Louis, the veterans will be greeted by a sea of 40 American flags lining the terminal and gate, a band, family and friends as well as other veterans. After, there will be a roughly 30-minute ceremony recognizing the individuals and celebrating their service to the United States.