Sessions isn’t the only Cabinet member who gave testimony that turned out not to be true

WASHINGTON (CNN) — Attorney General Jeff Sessions hasn’t been the only member of President Donald Trump’s Cabinet to make an incorrect statement to Congress during the process of being confirmed.

As ProPublica points out, four other Cabinet members — Environmental Protection Agency administrator Scott Pruitt, Education Secretary Betsy DeVos, Treasury Secretary Steve Mnuchin and Health and Human Services Secretary Tom Price — also made statements to Congress that were later disproven.

Here’s a look at the Cabinet members whose testimony didn’t completely sync with the facts:

1. Jeff Sessions

What he said: Sessions was asked by Democratic Sen. Al Franken during his confirmation hearing what he would do if “anyone affiliated with the Trump campaign communicated with the Russian government in the course of this campaign.”

Sessions responded he was not aware of that happening, adding, “I have been called a surrogate at a time or two in that campaign and I did not have communications with the Russians.”

What really happened: CNN reported that Sessions was a senator and a top Trump surrogate when he met the ambassador twice — in July on the sidelines of the Republican National Convention and in September when he was a member of the Senate armed services committee.

Sessions has drawn a distinction between his role as a Trump surrogate and his duties as a senator and strongly denied ever discussing campaign-related issues with anyone from Russia.

The attorney general said he plans to submit a “supplement” to the record of his congressional testimony, detailing the meetings he didn’t mention.

2. Betsy DeVos

What she said: DeVos said during her confirmation hearing that that she had not been involved in her family’s foundation, which has given millions of dollars to Focus on the Family, a conservative non-profit that, among other things, has pushed the benefits of conversion therapy for LGBT men and women.

Democratic Sen. Maggie Hassan pointed out that she sits on the board, to which DeVos responded, “I do not.”

What really happened: DeVos later said at her confirmation hearing that a “clerical error” is what led to her being listed as an officer of her mother’s multi-million-dollar foundation, which made the donations. She was listed as a vice president of the charity for 17 consecutive years, including most recently in the organization’s 2014 tax filing.

3. Scott Pruitt

What he said: In his written testimony to Congress, Pruitt said he never used a private email address for business while he was Oklahoma’s attorney general.

What really happened: A spokesman for the Oklahoma attorney general’s office told Oklahoma City’s Fox 25 that Pruitt used his personal email during his tenure in the office. The email was discovered during a public information request.

4. Steven Mnuchin

What he said: In written testimony, Mnuchin denied that his former bank used “robo-signing” to foreclose on homeowners. He wrote, “OneWest Bank did not ‘robo-sign’ documents.”

What really happened: OneWest’s foreclosure practices included so-called robo-signings that pushed homeowners into foreclosure without proper review or due process. OneWest was one of many banks that agreed to pay millions to compensate customers.

5. Tom Price

What he said: During his confirmation hearings, Price told senators that the discount he received on a stock he bought was “available to every single individual that was an investor at the time.”

What really happened: The Wall Street Journal reported that only 20 people were offered the discount at the time.