St. Louis County, Kinloch police investigate murder of 45-year old

KINLOCH, MO (KTVI) – Officers from the Kinloch Police Department responded to reports of ‘a person down’ at Monroe and Grandberry around 9:00 p.m. on March 3.

In a media advisory statement from Sergeant Shawn McGuire of the St. Louis County Police Department, officers were unable to locate the person at the time of the report. Officers from the St. Louis County Police Department County Precinct were called for back-up. After a series of calls from the victim’s family, a 45-year old male was found deceased, suffering from multiple gunshot wounds in the 8300 block of Oakridge in the city limits of Kinloch.

St. Louis County Police Department Bureau of Crimes Against Persons is assisting the City of Kinloch Police with the investigation as of 10:30 p.m.

Please contact the St. Louis County Police Department or CrimeStoppers if you have any information regarding the incident.