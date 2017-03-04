The Thread – The Winter Warmup Experience

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS (KTVI) - It may be winter, but The Thread has baseball on the brains as Tim and Virginia take in the Cardinals Winter Warm-Up.

Ever wonder how two people can experience the same event differently? Wonder no more as we see this St. Louis tradition through both Tim's and Virginia's eyes. Both attend the event, play games, spend some quality time with Cardinal icons, and yet, they have very different experiences.

How does Tim cut it as a sports reporter talking to Big Leaguers? How does Virginia feel about elevators? How does Adam Wainwright feel about Tim Ezell as a doctor? Will Tim need a doctor after Virginia gets her credit card statement? Are Tim and Virginia up for a lake swim in the middle of winter? All of these questions and more will be answered this week on The Thread.