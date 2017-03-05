‘Bark in the Park’ presented by Purina, rapidly approaching

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS, MO (KTVI)--Purina wants you to come out and enjoy Bark in the Park 2017. Join thousands of people and their pets as they embark on a 5k run, and a 1-mile walk during this exciting pet festival.

The event will take place on Saturday, May 20th at Forest Park. More importantly, it'll benefit the Animal Cruelty Fund for the Humane Society of Missouri.

While all representatives of this event want you to attend, they ask that you be sure to take all precautions such as preconditioning and exercising weeks in advance while maintaining a healthy diet, as well. They also urge you to check with your doctor and your veterinarian to make sure the run/walk portion of the festival will not be too strenuous for you or your pet to participate in.

For more information or to register for Bark in the Park click http://member.hsmo.org/site/PageNavigator/BarkinthePark2017.html