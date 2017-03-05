‘Blueprint 4 Summer’ helps parents peg the perfect summer camp

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS, MO (KTVI)-- Summertime is around the corner and some still haven't thought about where their kids will go while school is out--but Blueprint 4 Summer is just a click away to help find the perfect summer camp.

Allie Cicotte is the Programs Manager for Blueprint 4 Summer, which has partnered with the St. Louis Post-Dispatch. This company has created a summer planning guide--an extensive list of summer camps that are sure to include something that every child can get involved in.

Blueprint 4 Summer is a website that takes you step by step in figuring out where is the best place for your child to have a great summer while keeping busy and interacting with other kids.

Summer planning can be a bit tedious, but for three years now, Blueprint has been making the process way more easy and efficient.

To get started with your search, click http://blueprint4summer.com/ or grab today's St. Louis Post-Dispatch paper and find their Summer camp guide in the lifestyle section.