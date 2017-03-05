Dave Murray’s latest weather Disco for THE MONDAY…March 6, 2017

The southerly flow in total control on Monday…lots of clouds…spotty rain(lots of dry time) and strong and gusty winds…a very windy day…Periods of rain and storms Monday night…prime time 8pm to 2am…some storms could go strong to severe…but not a widespread outbreak…the action running with a cold front…so its a fast hit. Clearing skies on Tuesday…still windy and only slightly cooler. Quiet and sunny on Wednesday. dealing with a fast flow in the jet stream…so another weak front arrives Thursday night with some spotty rain…a better shot of rain Friday night and into Saturday…March winds doing their thing.