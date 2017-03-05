Employee killed in incident at the Granite City Steelworks

GRANITE CITY, IL (KTVI) – Sunday around 10 am, a worker at the Granite City Steelworks plant was killed in an incident in the rail yard at the plant.

U.S. Steel, who owns the plant, has activated its Employee Assistance Program for workers and the family of the worker killed in the incident.

An investigation has been launched, with the U.S. Steel pledging to work with the United Steelworkers, police and government agencies.

U.S. Steel has also expressed its deepest sympathies to the employee’s family and his coworkers.