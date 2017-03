× Fire causes $1 million in damage at Jerry Bickel Race Cars

A Saturday morning fire at Jerry Bickel Race Cars caused an estimated $1 million in damage.

Lincoln County firefighters responded to the 4,000 square foot building around 10:30am. Several other fire districts provided assistance in putting out the fire.

The State Fire Marshal’s Office said the extensive damage makes finding the origin of the fire difficult. They believe there was a problem with the building’s electrical system.