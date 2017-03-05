Former longtime Missouri lawmaker Schneider dies at age 80

ST. LOUIS (AP) _ A former longtime Missouri lawmaker who served in the Legislature for 32 years has died.

John Schneider’s daughter, Anne Golterman, told the St. Louis Post-Dispatch (http://bit.ly/2n2x2zE ) that her father died at his home Thursday _ one day after his 80th birthday.

Golterman says Schneider remained active and attended a St. Louis University Billikens basketball game on Wednesday.

Schneider was a Democrat who represented the Florissant area. He served in the Senate from 1971 to 2002 after two years in the Missouri House.

Golterman says her father devoted himself to speaking up for people who didn’t have anyone else to stand up for them.

Schneider championed helped pass laws on consumer issues, social services and health. But he also fought against abortion and helped limit public funding for the procedure.