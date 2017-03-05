MoDOT set to close eastbound I-44n ramp in Shrewsbury

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SHREWSBURY, MO (KTVI) – Road crews are preparing to shut down an entrance ramp onto Interstate-44 in Shrewsbury and they say it will remain closed for the rest of the year.

The ramp to be shutdown is only for the eastbound I-44 ramp in Shrewsbury. Starting at 9 am Monday morning the ramp will be closed to traffic for the beginning of a nearly yearlong project.

Only motorist heading into the city will be impacted by the closure.

The ramp will be closed to traffic while crews start preliminary work to renovate the I-44 bridge over the train tracks at the St. Louis city limits. The work that starts tomorrow will include building up the shoulders at the ramp area to prepare for a traffic shift later this month.

So what does this mean for drivers, if you're heading into the city from Shrewsbury, you'll have to access I-44 at Arsenal. Westbound travel will not be impacted.

The ramp will be closed through December of this year, and the department of transportation wants drivers heading into St. Louis from Shrewsbury to allow themselves a few extra minutes to detour around this closure.