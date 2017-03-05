Semi truck overturns after hitting two state trooper cars on I-70
ST. LOUIS, MO (KTVI) – Two Missouri Highway Patrol vehicles were hit by a semi truck Sunday morning. The accident happened on eastbound I-70 near 270 at around 7am.
There were two trooper vehicles on the roadside. They just finished up a traffic stop and both troopers were in one vehicle talking. A tractor trailer hit the the two Missouri Highway Patrol vehicles and then overturned.
Both troopers were taken to area hospitals. They are suffering from non life-threatening injuries. No word on the condition of the truck driver.