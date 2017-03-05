× Semi truck overturns after hitting two state trooper cars on I-70

ST. LOUIS, MO (KTVI) – Two Missouri Highway Patrol vehicles were hit by a semi truck Sunday morning. The accident happened on eastbound I-70 near 270 at around 7am.

There were two trooper vehicles on the roadside. They just finished up a traffic stop and both troopers were in one vehicle talking. A tractor trailer hit the the two Missouri Highway Patrol vehicles and then overturned.

Both troopers were taken to area hospitals. They are suffering from non life-threatening injuries. No word on the condition of the truck driver.

2 State Troopers were involved in an accident this morning EB 70 at 270. A semi truck hit both trooper cars. Both will be fine. pic.twitter.com/u93HMcdk2i — Kelley Hoskins FOX2 (@KelleyHoskins) March 5, 2017