Stastny helps Blues snap 5-game skid with 3-0 win over Avs

DENVER (AP) _ Paul Stastny scored his first goal against his former team, Jake Allen stopped 27 shots and the St. Louis Blues ended a five-game skid by beating the Colorado Avalanche 3-0 on Sunday night.

Stastny got the Blues going with a power-play goal early in the first period, his first score in 11 career games against Colorado. He spent eight seasons with the Avalanche before leaving for St. Louis.

Kyle Brodziak and Patrik Berglund also scoredfor the Blues, who moved into the second wild-card spot in the Western Conference.

Allen was shaken up with just more than three minutes remaining when Gabriel Landeskog’s wrist shot appeared to hit him awkwardly. He was checked out by trainers before finishing off his third shutout of the season.

The last-place Avalanche were blanked for the 11th time this season.