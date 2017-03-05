Warm weather slowing sap flow at Missouri research center

. (AP) _ Unseasonably warm weather is slowing the flow of maple sap at a University of Missouri maple grove near Columbia.

The grove of about 130 maple trees is east of Ashland at the Baskett Wildlife Research and Education Center.

The Columbia Missourian reports (http://bit.ly/2m4tnnw ) that only about 200 gallons of sap was collected this year, about half the yearly average. The research center usually collects 400 to 500 gallons of sap between the end of January and early to mid-March.

Strong sap production requires below freezing at night and above freezing during the day.