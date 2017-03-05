Watch live video of April the Giraffe before she gives birth at Animal Adventure Park



HARPURSVILLE, N.Y. – A New York zoo’s pregnant giraffe has its own website, a GoFundMe page, an apparel line and millions of people worldwide watching live-streaming video waiting for it to give birth.

The 15-year-old long-legged internet star is named April and is expected to give birth any time now in an enclosed pen at the Animal Adventure Park in Harpursville, a rural village 130 miles northwest of New York City.

The privately owned zoo’s giraffe cam began live-streaming video from April’s enclosure last week. The feed has totaled more than 15 million views on YouTube as people around the world check on April’s condition.

The birth of April’s fourth calf was still pending Thursday, when the live video was getting more than 115,000 views.

Park officials shared two photos of April from a week apart, showing April’s “growth is perhaps more noticeable when (compared) like this versus day to day. There is no doubt momma and calf are progressing and growing.”

An exact date and time of when April will be giving birth is still not known.

This will be April’s fourth calf and the first for the father, Oliver. The calf will weigh around 150 pounds and be approximately six feet tall at birth.

Animal Adventure Park began streaming on February 23 on YouTube showing April preparing to give birth.

The video was initially removed after animal rights activists flagged the videos as “sexually explicit” before being restored.

More than 100,000 people were following the YouTube channel on Thursday morning.

The zoo has also launched a GoFundMe campaign to offset the annual care of the giraffes and has also established a website for April.

