Authorities: 9 unattended children removed from Chicago home

CHICAGO (AP) _ Authorities say nine children who were found unattended in a dirty Chicago home have been taken to a hospital as a precaution to be evaluated.

The Chicago Police Department says officers responded Sunday to the home in the city’s Englewood neighborhood after getting a call about children being left alone. Chicago Fire Department spokesman Larry Langford described the home as “unkempt and dirty” and lacking heat and food.

The Chicago Tribune reports the children are believed to range in age from infant to teenager. Langford says the children didn’t show signs of injury. He says two women who identified themselves as mothers of the children got to the home after authorities arrived.

The Chicago Sun-Times reports police say no arrests were immediately made. Detectives are investigating.