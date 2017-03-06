Bootleggin Barbecue shares Lent-friendly menu options

Posted 1:10 pm, March 6, 2017, by , Updated at 10:56AM, March 6, 2017

ST. LOUIS, MO (KTVI) - Eddie Belter and Brenton Brown are the owners of the restaurant Bootleggin Barbecue. Today they've brought some samples from their menu that can serve as perfect Lent alternatives that are satisfying, yet sure to keep you in the guilt-free zone.