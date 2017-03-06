Campaign for new photo voter ID law Monday at City Hall

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS, MO (KTVI)- It's the day before the primary election and leaders will be at St. Louis City Hall this morning. They will be kicking off the campaign for Missouri`s new controversial photo voter identification law that passed in November.

Secretary of State Jay Ashcroft and two state representatives will Show it to Vote at 9 a.m.

Missouri voters overwhelmingly passed Amendment 6 by a margin of 63 percent to nearly 37 percent. The constitutional amendment requires Missouri voters to present a government issued photo I.D. to vote. Voters who don`t have a photo I.D. can still cast a ballot but they will have to sign a statement verifying their identity is true under penalty of perjury.

Then those people would be required to get a government issued photo I.D.

However, the state will pay for the I.D. and the documentation required to get it.

Local election authorities would also be allowed to take a photo of voters without I.D. cards. That photo would then become part of that voter`s file.

Monday's event comes ahead of a hotly contested race for St. Louis mayor in tomorrow`s primary.

Seven democrats and three republicans are running to replace Francis Slay, who is not running for another term.

After tomorrow`s primary, the general election is April 4th.