Court hearings delayed for man accused of Jewish threats

ST. LOUIS (AP) – Two court hearings have been rescheduled for a St. Louis man accused of making threats against Jewish institutions nationwide.

Juan Thompson is facing a federal cyberstalking charge. He was originally scheduled to be in court Wednesday for a preliminary hearing and another hearing to determine if he should be moved to New York, where he’s charged.

On Monday, U.S. Magistrate Judge David Noce delayed both hearings until March 15. Thompson is still scheduled to be in court Wednesday in St. Louis for a hearing to determine if he should remain detained pending trial.

A criminal complaint says Thompson started making threats Jan. 28 with an email to the Jewish History Museum in New York written from an account that made it appear as if it were being sent by an ex-girlfriend.