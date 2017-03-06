Dangerous new trend on the rise: Do-it-yourself ortho

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS, MO (KTVI)--Of all the things you can do yourself, Orthodontists say straightening your teeth, should not be one of them.

Do-it-yourself ortho has been on the rise, and Dr. Jim Klarsch is here to explain why that can be a damaging idea.

Although there have been hundreds of YouTube videos and tutorials encouraging the use of orthodontic rubber bands, this non-professional practice can cause issues such as tooth loss, costing you thousands of dollars to get it fixed--if the damage is even repairable at all.

For more information on how to get in touch with a professional to fulfill your orthodontic needs, visit https://mylifemysmile.org/