Dave Murray’s latest weather Disco for TUESDAY…March 7, 2017

The front that will bring a fast round of strong to severe storms Monday night is long gone on Tuesday…rocketing to the east…fast clearing on Tuesday…but still a windy day…gusty winds from the west and slightly cooler. Quiet and sunny on Wednesday. dealing with a fast flow in the jet stream…so another weak front arrives Thursday night with some showers…a better shot of rain Friday night and into Saturday…this will be a chilly to at times a cold rain…late Friday night/early Saturday morning…even some sloppy wet snowflakes possible (the hamsters may be back!) March winds doing their thing.