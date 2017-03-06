Do you see it? ‘Omen’ of birth found in April the giraffe’s bedding

HARPURSVILLE, New York — Is it a sign that April is about to give birth?

Keepers at Animal Adventure Park in New York say they spotted the “face and neck of a young giraffe” in the April’s bedding on Sunday afternoon. They said some believe it is an omen of the impending birth.

The world has been watching the pregnant giraffe via a live web camera for nearly two weeks now.

For more stories about pets and animals, click here.

In a Facebook post, keepers said April was “on edge” during an examination on Sunday afternoon. They said she was calmer later in the evening.

“There is a significant amount of belly movement and tail raising,” the post noted. “Appetite is notably strong also.”

When the baby will be born is still anybody’s guess.

The Giraffe’s Facebook page posted this update Sunday night:

“What many are calling an omen of the impending birth; the face and neck of a young giraffe appeared in the bedding this afternoon. Pretty neat if you ask us! April was reportedly on edge this afternoon during veterinary examination. This evening, keeper report suggests a bit more calm now.

There is a significant amount of belly movement and tail raising. Appetite is notably strong also.