Family wants better pedestrian safety on Natural Bridge, following deadly hit and run

ST. LOUIS (KTVI) - The family of a well-known North City grandmother who died in a hit and run crash say they want better pedestrian safety.

The deadly accident happened Friday morning.

Police said, 55-year-old Doletha Hudson was crossing Natural Bridge and Lambdin while standing in the center turn lane when she was hit by a speeding car.

She died on the scene.

The driver, 21-year-old Tre'vion Cunningham is charged with first degree involuntary manslaughter.

Police said he was drag racing.

Hudson's eldest daughter and boyfriend spoke with FOX 2's Ayesha Khan Monday afternoon, saying that they don't want her to become yet another statistic.

Morris Edwards of North City talked about the last thing his longtime girlfriend said to him Friday.

"She waved at me and I waved at her," Edwards recalled, "she said, baby, I'm gonna go get a bus pass and when you are at work go to the boat and have fun while you're at work."

Edward described the grandmother who fondly went by 'D' as someone who was sweet and giving.

"I lost my friend, I lost everything," Edwards said.

Hudson's daughter Stacy Hudson Kidd spoke with Ayesha from her home in Florida.

"My question to Mr. Cunningham would be, where was your mind while you were driving and speeding down the street and why did you do it," said Kidd.

She said her mother was well known in the community.

"My mother would bend over backwards to help somebody else," Kidd continued, "I see why she is so well known in St. Louis. I'm glad the community has come out and spoken on how lovely and loved she was."

Edwards said that he doesn't want anyone to go through a tragedy like this.

That's why he along with Hudson's family are asking for better safety at an intersection they deem dangerous.

"Put a yield sign, slow down watch out for pedestrians that's what we need on Natural Bridge," Said Edwards, "because there are too many people who have gotten killed there."

The investigation is ongoing.

Hudson's funeral will be held March 18 in Mississippi where she was originally from.

A GoFundMe memorial page is also set up in Hudson's name.