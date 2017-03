FERGUSON, MO (KTVI) – Ferguson police have been summoned to Georgia Avenue for a report of two people found deceased. Police say officers were called around 7 pm Monday night to a residence near Tiffin Avenue.

Residents in the area say they hear lots of gunfire prior to the arrival of police officers.

An investigation is underway.

#BREAKING: Ferguson PD investigating a double homicide at Georgia and Tiffin. Residents say they heard 30-40 gunshots. Awful. @FOX2now #STL pic.twitter.com/FGHAy4oN1F — Gerron Jordan (@GerronJordan) March 7, 2017