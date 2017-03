Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS, MO (KTVI)- An early morning fire heavily damaged a house in north St. Louis. It started around 2:15 a.m. on Rowan Avenue at Wells.

Firefighters searched the two-story house and did not find anyone inside.

University City firefighters were called to help St. Louis City firefighters. They were able to keep the fire from spreading to neighboring houses.

There is no word on what caused the fire.