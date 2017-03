× Former Haiti President René Préval dead at age 74

René Préval, a two-time president of Haiti, died Friday at the age of 74, current President Jovenel Moïse wrote on his verified Twitter account. Préval was president of the Caribbean nation from 1996 to 2001 and from 2006 to 2011.

He was the nation’s leader when a major earthquake killed more than 200,000 people in 2010.

From CNN’s Pierre Meilhan