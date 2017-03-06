× ‘Hack-a-thon’ to remove invasive honeysuckle from Kirkwood Park

ST. LOUIS, MO (KTVI) – The five-day “hack-a-thon” in Kirkwood Park began Monday. The goal is to eradicate honeysuckle from the northern side of the park which is causing major issues.

Honeysuckle is an invasive plant species that degrades woodlands, fields and stream banks. It kills other plants around it.

“It’s actually pretty bad, very pervasive. so, within the three acres of the park, it is covered by honeysuckle,” said Kylie Christanell with the Kirkwood Park Department.

Imported from Asia, it has no competitors in North America and can grow the size of a small tree. It will take over an entire park or field if not controlled.

“It provides a chemical that actually prevents other plants from growing. It shades out any other plants and it is a terrible food source for animals that feed on the berries.” said Kylie Christanell.

Its not just in Kirkwood. Honeysuckle is in almost every park and the St. Louis region.

Volunteers would love others to join them in their 2.2 mile sweep this week. People can show-up between 7am and 6pm and help. Tools and refreshments are provided.

For more information on the sweep go to Kirkwood.org/Hackathon