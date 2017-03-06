Hearing damage gone undetected and untreated among many

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS, MO (KTVI)-- There are 25% of Americans who have a bit of hearing loss and they think their hearing is perfectly fine. That means 1 in 4 adult Americans have hearing damage and they are completely unaware.

If you haven't recently, it may be time for you to get your hearing checked again.

Dr. Jacques Herzog is a neurologist and an ear surgeon says that people are not getting their ears checked enough, all the while being constantly exposed to loud sounds, adding to the damage overtime. He says an annual ear check is advised.