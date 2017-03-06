Kevin Harlan talks about his busy schedule as play by play announcer

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

(KTVI) - He was on the call for the Patriots stunning win in Super Bowl 51. That night it was in his duties for Westwood One Radio. The next night he was in Washington, D.C. on the call as Bradley Beal put on a show against LeBron James and the Cavaliers. That night Kevin Harlan was in his NBA role for TNT. This past weekend he was wearing his CBS blazer calling the Missouri Valley Championship game. Safe to say, the man with the booming voice keeps busy doing basketball and football play by play. Fox 2’s Sports Director Martin Kilcoyne talked with Harlan about his St. Louis roots.