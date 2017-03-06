× Man accused in woman’s death during St. Louis drag race

ST. LOUIS (AP) – A 21-year-old St. Louis man who authorities say was drag-racing when he hit and killed a woman and fled the scene is jailed on $400,000 cash bond after being charged with involuntary manslaughter.

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports that St. Louis prosecutors also charged Tre’Vion Cunningham with armed criminal action and leaving the scene of a crash.

Police allege Cunningham was drag racing Friday morning when he hit and killed the victim, who was identified in court records only by the initials “J.D.” Investigators say Cunningham later sped away, abandoned his car and reported it stolen.

Online court records don’t show whether Cunningham has an attorney.

