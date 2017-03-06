× Missing Chesterfield teen jumped out of window

CHESTERFIELD, MO (KTVI) – Police are looking for a missing 16-year-old boy who is bipolar, autistic and has ADHD. Wesley Naylor’s mother tells FOX 2 that he jumped out of his bedroom window at around noon Sunday. He has not been seen since.

Wesley is described as a white male, 5’9″ tall, 130 lbs, with dirty blonde hair, and hazel eyes. He was wearing a black under armour shirt, blue jeans and a blue/green/light blue plaid hoodie. A report with Chesterfield Police has been filed.

Naylor’s mother says he has run away before, but police usually locate him immediately. She says she took Wesley out of special school district due to his severe autism and is home schooling him.