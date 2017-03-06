Missing Iowa fisherman’s body found in Mississippi River

MONTROSE, Iowa (AP) _ The body of one of two Iowa fishermen missing since their boat capsized Jan. 3 on the Mississippi River has been recovered by Illinois officials downstream.

Authorities say the body of 68-year-old Bill White Sr., of Argyle, was spotted and pulled from the water Saturday just off a boat launch site in Hamilton, Illinois, which is across the river from Keokuk. The Hancock County, Illinois, coroner says White drowned.

The boat carrying White and his fellow commercial fisherman, 48-year-old Ron Wagner, of Montrose, was seen capsizing in the freezing cold water after they launched more than 10 miles upstream, near Montrose. Wagner’s body is still missing.